PUBG’s Next Xbox One Update Will Focus on Stabilization, Out Within Next Few Weeks

An update on the status of the latest PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds patch for the Xbox One was shared by the development team to detail what the next patch will entail when it’s deployed within the next few weeks.

The update was shared on the PUBG Xbox One subreddit in an effort to address some players’ frustrations regarding the absence of information regarding what’ll be included in the next patch. After saying that the team has been working on the patch for the past couple of weeks, the PUBG Corp. team gave a rough timeline for the release while reminding players that it’ll still need to go through the certification process.

“We plan to deploy the patch in the next couple of weeks,” the update read. “As you may know, we still need to go through cert after development for this patch is done. And there might be delays if we run into any unexpected issues but we are doing our best to meet this deadline.”

As for what improvements will be included in the patch, the update confirmed that the next patch for the Game Preview version of PUBG would focus on “optimization and improving stability” with players seeing “meaningful improvements along with some quality of life fixes.”

PUBG Corp. apologized for the silence regarding what the next patch will include and when it’ll come while acknowledging players’ frustrations with the lack of information.

“We understand that it can be frustrating to not get a patch or an update for over two weeks when we used to do weekly patches. But we want to make sure that we release a stable patch and make sure it improves your PUBG experience.”

More of players’ questions were also said to be answered soon in the game’s forums along with an updated list of frequent questions and known issues to keep track of the game’s most pressing concerns. The update from PUBG Corp. also addressed a rumor that’s been going around regarding the size of the PUBG Corp. team that’s working on the Xbox One version, one that suggested there were only a few people dedicated to that version. The update referenced the size of the game’s map and the number of players in each map while saying it was “impossible” to only have three to four people working on the Xbox One version.