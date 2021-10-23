Pulse Con 2021 Fortnite Victory Royale Wave Includes The Scientist Electronic Figure (Exclusive)

It’s Day 2 of Hasbro’s big Pulse Con 2021 event, and there are plenty of new collectibles to snatch up – including these additions to their Fortnite Victory Royale series. Five new figures are launching in the wave, but the headliner is definitely The Seven Collection: The Scientist, which is Hasbro’s first electronic figure in their Fortnite lineup.

The 6-inch Scientist figure (pictured above) features 6 button-activated LED face plates that light up, along with Star Surge Back Bling and weapon accessories. It also includes over 20 points of articulation and loads of detail. Pre-orders for The Scientist Victory Royale Fortnite figure will be available here at Entertainment Earth for $44.99 starting at 2pm PT / 5pm ET today, October 23rd with free shipping to all US customers. Inside that link you’ll also find additional Pulse Con releases – all with free shipping.

The remaining figures in Hasbro’s 6-inch Fortnite Victory Royale wave include Ragsy, Funk Ops, Metal Mouth, and Bushranger. Pre-orders for these figures will not be launching as part of PulseCon 2021, so stay tuned for details on those pre-orders in the near future. A breakdown of the accessories included with each figure can be found below.

Fortnite Victory Royale Series Ragsy Figure ($22.99): Comes with 2 Snack Attackers Harvesting Tools, Heartless Back Bling, and weapon accessories.

Fortnite Victory Royale Series Funk Ops Figure ($22.99): Comes with Disco Brawl Harvesting Tool, Boombox Back Bling, and Boogie Bomb accessories.

Fortnite Victory Royale Series Metal Mouth Figure ($22.99): Comes with 2 Spiked Mace Harvesting Tools, Catalyst Back Bling, and weapon accessories.

Fortnite Victory Royale Series Bushranger Figure ($22.99): Comes with 2 Honey Hitters Harvesting Tools, Buzzy Bag Back Bling, and weapon accessories.

As noted today is the second and final day of Hasbro’s PulseCon 2021 event. You can keep tabs on all of the new releases right here via our PulseCon master list.

