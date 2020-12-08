Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Review: A Delightful Puzzling Pair

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 is the direct follow-up to Sega's hit collaboration that began in 2014. This sequel revisits two of the publisher's top puzzle games as Puyo Puyo and Tetris combine in a truly unique way. Of course, fans of this genre know that Puyo Puyo Tetris was a groundbreaking combo that broke the mold, so they have high expectations for the sequel, so it should be reassuring to hear that Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 lives up to those expectations by enhancing nearly every part of the original game all while adding new modes.

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 debuts this year on a variety of consoles, and it brings the best of puzzlers together. The game works simply enough as players can either opt to play rounds directly or take part in a new story mode. The sequel has greatly overhauled the latter not only in plot but in character. New and old faces alike appear in this sequel, and fans will take their heroes on a cute over-world battle to save two universes.

(Photo: Sega)

The fleshed-out story mode is certainly a treat for fans, but the sequel's real worth comes out in its direct matches. In fact, there are more modes than ever that allow players to test their skills. Some classic modes such as Big Bang and Swap are included, but others have been added. With new characters to boot, these additional modes feel fresh to even the more hardcore puzzler, and they will be especially interested in the Skill Battle mode.

After all, this new mode is heavily reliant on the character you play as. Each character in this Battle Skill mode comes loaded with unique skills and items. These traits can be used in battle to totally shake up the game, and it is unlike anything seen in either Puyo Puyo or Tetris.

Aside from its new modes and characters, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 does some much-needed cleaning up for online play. It seems easier than ever to match up with online players than ever before. Each tweak and addition found in Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 only works to better the franchise, but don't expect this sequel to reinvent the wheel. After all, the original game was pretty solid to start. Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 doesn't need to fix anything because nothing was broken, but some players will surely bemoan the lack of groundbreaking changes in this game.

Whether you are a beginner or long-time puzzle lover, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 is the perfect game for anyone who wants to work their brains. This sequel is every bit as colorful as the first, and its updated character roster brings something new to the franchise. Its enhanced multiplayer options and battle modes make Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 a true joy to play, so it will keep you up puzzling in the best possible way.

Rating: 4 out of 5

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. A review code was provided by the publisher for the purpose of this review, and it was played on a base model Nintendo Switch. Have a question about the game? You can hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB!