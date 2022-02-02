Puzzle Quest 3 Release Date Announced, Pre-Registrations Open

Puzzle Quest 3 is heading to mobile devices on March 1st, developer Infinity Plus Two and publisher 505 Games announced this week. The reveal of the game’s release date that’s now just under a month away comes alongside the opening of the opportunity to pre-register for the game in order to push a community goal along enough so that all players will get rewards when the game launches. The launch on March 1st will also be accompanied by the early access release of the game on the PC platform via Steam.

The developer and publisher shared the announcement about Puzzle Quest 3 on Wednesday with the trailer below showing off the game, some of its gameplay, and some more context on the plans for the release. The game itself was announced roughly a year ago when the creators said in January 2021 that Puzzle Quest 3 would be launching on PC and on mobile devices. Since then, the game was available in a limited fashion via Google Play Early Access which gave some players a chance to try it out and offer their feedback.

It's official, #PuzzleQuest3 launches on Android and iOS, and Steam Early Access on March 1st!

Answer the call of adventure and claim your destiny.

Hear more about Puzzle Quest 3 straight from Steve 'Sirrian' Fawkner himself: https://t.co/r9UPxfQ6kS pic.twitter.com/a19MvYtc6o — PuzzleQuest3 (@puzzlequest3) February 2, 2022

“We’re incredibly excited to finally bring Puzzle Quest 3 (PQ3) to players everywhere this spring, and we can’t wait to join you on the next great adventure in the world of Etheria,” said Steve “Sirrian” Fawkner, the CEO and creative lead at Infinity Plus Two. “It seems like only yesterday when we first announced PQ3, but that was a whole year ago! Since then, we’ve made significant progress in its development thanks to our amazing community members who provided critical feedback during the Google Play Early Access. We’ve poured over the data from thousands of battles and millions of gems matched to balance things just right.”

For those who want to make sure they’re squared away for the launch of Puzzle Quest 3 and want to secure some rewards ahead of its release, you can pre-register for the game here. In a similar fashion seen in the pre-releases of other mobile games, Puzzle Quest 3’s creators are incentivizing players to pre-register with promises of things like ramping amounts of currencies based on how many people sign up. The first milestone of 10,000 sign-ups has not yet been met, but the game’s release date and pre-registration opportunity was only just announced today, so expect that number to go up as the release date draws nearer.

Puzzle Quest 3 launches for mobile devices on March 1st with an early access PC release happening at the same time.