Queen by Midnight Expansion Announced by Critical Role’s Darrington Press

Queen by Midnight is getting its first expansion. Darrington Press has announced that it will be releasing Queen by Midnight: Quarter Past, a new standalone expansion to its popular deckbuilding game. The new expansion will add four new princesses with their own playstyles, along with 80 new Bazaar cards and updated game mechanics to allow for a 2-player experience. As a “standalone” expansion, players can enjoy Queen by Midnight: Quarter Past on its own or with the original Queen by Midnight experience.

Darrington Press originally released Queen by Midnight at Gen Con 2023, where it became one of the board game convention’s hot sellers. The game was praised for its innovative design, especially with a 3D clocktower that served as a centerpiece, timer, and dice tower for the game. The game was designed by Kyle Shire, who also works as a producer for Critical Role. In an interview with ComicBook last year, Shire teased the possibility of expansions and other products that explored the world he created. “Well, my first thought is I hope that sales for Queen By Midnight do well, and that maybe we can think about more products that take place in that world,” Shire said. “I am not saying expansions, but maybe that could be a thing that we talk about, which would be amazing. I will say it takes place in a kingdom called Twelvefold, and there are six princesses in this game.”

Darrington Press also released several Queen by Midnight promo cards for For the Queen, a card-based roleplaying game that Darrington Press republished for a second edition.

Queen By Midnight: Quarter Past will release on November 13th, with foil promo cards available for a limited time at Darrington Press guild stores.