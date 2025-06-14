R.E.P.O. Opens Up Final Round of Q&A Before Big Update

Since it arrived in Early Access, R.E.P.O. has captivated gamers with its co-op extraction survival gameplay. In weekly dev vlogs, developer Semiwork has revealed a ton of exciting new features to keep the game interesting. Many of these items, like the cart cannon, are available in the beta branch. However, the first big content update for R.E.P.O. has yet to be officially released. Now, it seems the big day is nearly upon us as Semwork gears up for the final round of Q&A before dropping the first big R.E.P.O. update.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The update will bring many exciting new features from the beta to the standard version of the game for all players to enjoy. These experimental elements will be fine-tuned based on beta feedback, making R.E.P.O. even better for gamers. Semiwork still hasn’t unveiled the exact date for this first big update, but a new post in the official R.E.P.O. Discord suggests it’s close. On June 14th, Semiwork opened up submissions for questions for what it’s calling “the final Q&A before the update.”

new horrors await when the first r.e.p.o. update arrives

If we’re in the last round of questions, that likely means the update is headed our way in the coming weeks. If I had to guess, I’m betting the Q&A video might be when Semiwork finally drops a specific date. The exact air date for the final Q&A hasn’t been revealed, but prior Q&A videos have been released on Fridays in the usual weekly dev vlog slot. So, we may see the Q&A as soon as next Friday, June 20th. If that’s the case, the update is likely still at least a few weeks out.

How to Submit Questions for R.E.P.O. Q&A Videos

In the meantime, if you have burning questions about R.E.P.O., now is the time to submit them! Semiwork is accepting questions via the official Discord until Monday, June 16th. There is a specific channel for video questions, which is open only during the Q&A submission period. The channel is already chock-full of exciting inquiries, including whether a Hatsune Miku collab is in the cards, what kind of weapons could be added in the future, and whether any new monsters are on the way.

Hatsune miku has Many Collabs, but one fan wants to see her in R.E.P.O.

Semiwork notes that you should make sure your question hasn’t already been asked in the prior three Q&As before dropping it in the channel. That way, you’re more likely to get a response. You can check out the previous Q&A sessions, with all the classic Semiwork humor, on YouTube. Video links are also always shared to the Steam news page for R.E.P.O.

With so much focus on this first big Early Access update since R.E.P.O. arrived, it’s hard to believe it’s finally almost here. What will future dev vlogs focus on, once the update content hits the game? Some gamers have the exact same thought, with plenty of questions about what’s next after the first big update. Whether Semiwork is ready to talk about it or not, we’ll find out when the Q&A video goes live!

Are you in the beta branch of R.E.P.O. or waiting for the final product of the new features? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!