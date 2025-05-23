R.E.P.O. Reveals New Feature That Amps Up the Difficulty

The latest Semiwork devlog for R.E.P.O. has arrived, and per usual, it’s equal parts solidly entertaining and informative. This week, the devs are sharing some exciting changes that will balance out the difficulty, both for early game players and those who grind through the levels. Much of the new content Semiwork previewed earlier, including the cart cannon, is now available in the beta branch. That means it’s time to look at what’s next for testing as R.E.P.O. fans offer feedback on the most recent introductions. And this week, it’s all about moon phases.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Like most Semiwork devlogs, the video starts with a hilarious, yet relevant, opening skit. This week, we see our dev patching up holes in the wall to prepare for the Blood Moon. And this isn’t just a fun excuse to fight with a semibot about whether their hammer is helpful. It’s a preview of a brand-new difficulty system that’s in the works for R.E.P.O. If that skit sounds like a must-see, you can check it out in the full dev log video from Semiwork below:

A lot of the recent updates to R.E.P.O. have brought in new tools and mechanics for players. From the overcharge mechanic ensuring players can’t exploit their abilities to the cart cannon offering explosive power, semibots have gotten a lot more options in the beta branch lately. Naturally, that means it’s time to see what the monsters can do, and how they can do it even better.

R.E.P.O. Moon Phases Step Up Difficulty Every Fifth Level

Semiwork previously teased plans to tweak difficulty so monsters would get tougher every 10th level. But upon reflection, the developers decided that qasn’t quite hard enough. Instead, monsters will now get stronger every fifth level. And the way this is coming to R.E.P.O. is via moon phases. Every five levels, the moon phase will shift, giving the monsters more power to draw upon.

This way, as you get stronger as a player, the game gets harder. The moon phases should help keep things balanced, both keeping it easier below level 5 and then beefing up the challenge for players who grind through the levels. Like most new features teased in the dev log, the new moon phase difficulty change should be available in the beta branch of R.E.P.O. soon.

The Cart cannon in action in R.E.P.O.

For players who haven’t opted into the beta branch, these new features will arrive in the first big R.E.P.O. update down the line. If you really want to see what’s new, and have a chance to offer feedback to help Semiwork decide on future changes, opt into the beta branch on Steam. As Semiwork shared in this week’s video, players have been having a lot of fun in the beta, particularly with the new cart cannon weapon, so it’s worth joining in.

Are you excited about moon phases mixing things up in R.E.P.O.? What future changes do you hope to see down the line? Let us know in the comments below!