‘R-Type Dimensions Ex’ Coming To Switch, PC Later This Month

Remember the classic arcade shooter R-Type? We sure do. This challenging bit of shoot-y goodness from Irem and Nintendo continues to be an all-time favorite. And soon, you’ll be able to experience it all over again on two new platforms.

Tozal Games has confirmed that R-Type Dimensions EX will arrive on Nintendo Switch and Steam/PC starting on November 28, going for $14.99. However, if you pre-order the game before its release, you can score it at a discounted price of $11.99 on both platforms.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game was originally released on Xbox 360 before coming to PlayStation 3, and now these platforms. It features both the original R-Type and its sequel, R-Type II, in old-school form, as well as with remastered 3D versions. What’s more, you can switch between them on the fly!

You can see the game in action in the trailer above. Meanwhile, here’s the breakdown of the new features:

The coin-op classics, R-Type and R-Type II, are together on Steam! Fight through all 14 Bydo-infested stages in retro 2D graphics or shiny 3D graphics—and swap back and forth with the touch of a button “on-the-fly.” The new 3D graphics are accompanied by fully re-imagined arrangements of the timeless R-Type music tracks! The classic game-play remains untouched while the new Infinite game mode allows continuous progression from game start to final boss… the Bydo will not evade you this time! Both game modes can be played as single player or local multiplayer. Pull yourself together, save the earth, and strike down the Evil Bydo Empire!

Key Features

Two Complete Games: All eight original R-Type levels and all six original R-Type II levels. Classic gameplay is unchanged and just as challenging as the original coin-op versions.

Hi-Res 3D Graphics and Fully Revamped Music: Choose between 2D graphics with classic, retro music or shiny 3D graphics with snazzy, reworked music, and sound effects. Switch between graphic and audio modes with the press of a button during play!

New Infinite Mode: With infinite ships you’re sure to finally conquer the Bydos! Stage select allows you to practice and play the levels you want.

Classic Mode: Play the classic R-Type and R-Type II just like the original version!

Co-Op Mode: Go it alone or blast the Bydos with a buddy. Play friendly without collision, or flip it on for competitive play!

New Features: 1080p remastered. Breeze through the bullets with your slow-motion button, or increase your speed with the fast-forward button. In Infinite mode, you can also power-up your ship to its maximum with one button!

So if arcade shooting is your thing — or you just want to play R-Type on a Nintendo platform again — then these Dimensions are for you!