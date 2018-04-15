Radical Heights Female Characters Teased In New Image

In case you missed it, a new free-to-play battle-royale game from LawBreakers developer Boss Key Productions, dubbed Radical Heights, stealth-launched onto PC via Steam Early Access this past week.

And in less than a week, the title appears to be gaining momentum and traction in the genre and industry at large. And with more and more players, comes more and more attention. And with more attention, more critique.

By and large, players who dove in to test out the game have come out with mostly positive things to say. Given the game is the product of only a few months of work – in “X-TREME Early Access” as Boss Key calls it – it is a little bare bones, but that should be expected.

No, most of the critique has not been lodged at the game’s quality, it has been at the fact that it currently doesn’t have playable female characters.

While many didn’t blink an eye at the omission, some people criticized the title and its developers for only having male avatars available at launch. A female option reads as “coming soon” in the game, but this was apparently not enough for it to duck some criticism from certain corners of the Internet.

That all said, today, co-founder of Boss Key and director on the game, Cliff Bleszinski (the creator of Gears of War), issued a tweet teasing female characters for the first time.

Presumably, the image above is depicting what will serve as the base model for female characters. As you can see, they keep with the game’s 80 theme, sporting big hair, neon colored outfits, and a look that looks straight out of American Gladiator.

Bleszinski doesn’t provide any further information on when players should expect female characters. Meaning, the best we still got is “soon.”

Radical Heights is available on PC for free. You can buy/download it here.

Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of a brief elevator pitch from Boss Key itself:

“Welcome to RADICAL HEIGHTS, a free *X-TREME Early Access* BATTLE ROYALE shooter. Partake in high-stakes battle royale gunplay in a sunny SoCal dome as contestants drive-by on BMX bikes or stalk other contestants from the shadows in search for weapons and prizes…but also CASH that you can bank – win or lose! Whether you spend that cash on righteous customization in your personal prize room or pull it from an ATM to purchase weapons early in the next game — building a wealth of cash is as important as taking down the competition in this irreverent 80s-themed action game show where everyone wants to be rich and famous!”