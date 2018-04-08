Raft Is An Open-Water Survival Game Coming to Early Access Next Month

Swedish developer Redbeet Interactive has announced that its open-water survival game, Raft, is finally releasing on PC, via Steam Early Access, next month on May 23rd.

The game will cost $19.99 USD and net you a copy of the game forever, even after full release and a likely price hike.

Redbeet Interactive accompanied the announcement with the following thankful statement:

“As we have said before, we could not have done this without the amazing support we continue to get from our community. So a huge thank you to everyone who has been with us and kept us motivated during the development! And if you’re new to Raft we hope you will enjoy the game and we welcome you with open arms! And remember, this is only the beginning. Together with you and your feedback, Raft will continue to grow during Early Access.”

As you may know, development on Raft began back in 2016 as a student project by three students. The game was then released in a prototype fashion, and quickly made the rounds, hitting 5 million downloads in a few months. Following this unexpected reaction, the three-man team decided to develop the game into a full product.

There’s no word on whether or not Raft will come to other platforms, nor when a full release should be expected. Below, you can read more on the game via an official overview:

By yourself or with friends, your mission is to survive an epic oceanic adventure across a perilous sea! Gather debris to survive, expand your raft and be wary of the dangers of the ocean!

Trapped on a small raft with nothing but a hook made of old plastic, players awake on a vast, blue ocean totally alone and with no land in sight! With a dry throat and an empty stomach, survival will not be easy!

Raft throws you and your friends into an epic adventure out on the big open sea, with the objective to stay alive, gather resources and build yourself a floating home worthy of survival.

Resources are tough to come at sea: Players will have to make sure to catch whatever debris floats by using their trusty hook and when possible, scavenge the reefs beneath the waves. However, thirst and hunger is not the only danger in the ocean… watch out for the man-eating shark determined to end your voyage!