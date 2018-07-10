Rage 2 Will Have Better Structure and No Loading Screens

From what we’ve seen thus far, Rage 2 is going to be a massive game. Hell, it’s taking two developers (id Software and Avalanche Studios) to put the whole thing together for release next year. But with that large a scale, shouldn’t there be a concern about the game’s structure outperforming what the original game could do? Or rather, couldn’t do?

Fortunately, it sounds like both teams are ready to meet up to the task. While speaking with Official PlayStation Magazine, Tim Willits explained that the game will not only live beyond the potential of what the original game was going for but will do so without any loading screens to get in the way.

“We had the megatexture technology, and we had the open world, but it was really kind of two different things,” Willits said, referring back to the original Rage and some of the shortcomings that kept it from achieving total success. “It was the wasteland, and you then loaded another level, and then you were in your first person combat.

“Well, that’s all gone now. You’re just in the game. Everything is seamless, and together, and you can engage in combat the way you want. The promise of Rage is delivered in Rage 2.”

That’s going to be great news for those folks that just want to jump in and enjoy the game however they see fit, without having to worry about waiting for the next thing to come around. Hopefully we’ll get a closer look at it in action and see just how well these gameplay styles go together as well as how seamlessly id Software and Avalanche are operating as a developmental squad.

Check out the game’s description to get a good idea of what you’re in for with this follow-up:

“Dive headfirst into a dystopian world devoid of society, law, and order. RAGE 2 brings together two studio powerhouses – Avalanche Studios, masters of open world insanity, and id Software, the creators of the first-person shooter – to deliver a carnival of carnage where you can go anywhere, shoot anything, and explode everything.

An asteroid has annihilated 80% of the earth’s population, and humanity’s numbers are dwindling. Ruthless and bloodthirsty gangs roam the open roads and the tyrannical Authority seek to rule with an iron fist. As Walker, the last Ranger of the wasteland and a threat to their power, you have been robbed of your home and left for dead. Now you’ll have to rage for justice and freedom. With ludicrous vehicle combat, super-powered first-person mayhem, and an open world full of emergent madness, you will tear across an unforgiving wasteland battling sadistic gangs to find the tools and tech needed to crush the oppressive rule of The Authority once and for all.”

Rage 2 will release sometime in 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.