Rage 2’s Rise of the Ghosts Expansion Launches This Month

Rage 2 was released earlier this year, and while it didn’t receive all of the praise in the world, players seemed to be having fun with the title and all of the destruction that it brings to the table. That said, the game’s first expansion has been teased for some time, but it has been unknown as to when it would arrive. Thankfully, Bethesda has added a post to their website that not only breaks down the upcoming Rise of the Ghosts expansion, but also gives players the release date of when they can expect it.

“An old threat has returned to haunt the wasteland once again in RAGE 2‘s first major expansion,” reads the Bethesda website. “Explore a brand-new region, face a lethal new faction, and gain access to a new weapon and ability in Rise of the Ghosts.” Luckily, players won’t have to wait for long as the expansion is set to officially arrive on September 26th and it will cost $15 in the in-game store. For those who have the Digital Deluxe edition of Rage 2, the expansion is included.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For more on Rise of the Ghosts:

“The Ghosts were once a terror in the wasteland. Ruthless, vicious, tactical and cruel, they took what they wanted and left no survivors. Following the Authority Wars, they were nowhere to be found. At the time, many people assumed they had simply been wiped out and they began to fade into wasteland legend. In reality, they had found a higher calling; a strange woman named Iris promised them power and glory if they did everything she said. Iris and the Ghosts fled to the Overgrown City, where for years they underwent intensive brainwashing and were subjected to experiments that left them with powerful and mysterious nanotrite abilities.

“Now they’re ready to reclaim their place in the wasteland. Under the watchful eyes of Iris, the Ghosts will prove to be a formidable new foe for Ranger Walker. He’ll need to navigate a huge new region called the Overgrown City and put a stop to their uprising before the Ghosts can gain a foothold in the wasteland. Luckily, he’ll have the new Void ability and the Feltrite Laser Launcher to add to his already-impressive arsenal. Rise of the Ghosts also introduces the new Ghost Motorcycle to the game, which players will be able to find in the Overgrown City and bring back to their Garage.”

Rage 2 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the joint effort from id Software and Avalanche Studios, check out some of our previous coverage.