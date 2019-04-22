‘Rage 2’ Might be Vastly Different Months After it Launches, Says Devs

Less than a month remains before gamers are able to get their hands on id Software and Avalanche Studios‘ upcoming post-apocalyptic shooter, and fans are beginning to learn more and more about the title as the developers are revealing additional details. During a recent interview with GameSpot, id Software’s Tim Willits discussed Rage 2 and how it isn’t exactly considered a “games-as-a-service” title. However, he did note that it will be supported quite a bit post-launch, even saying that months down the road, it could feel like an entirely different game than what is released next month.

“So, we’ll have events and we can churn in activities on the occasion,” Willits said. “But you do not need to always be online for this game. So was a little bit of confusion recently, but if you are connected to the Internet, you can participate in these live events. If you’re not, then just play the base game and have fun. We can make these cool events happen that will kinda keep people engaged as we can deliver them more content in the future.”

He then went on to say how all of these events and post-launch content will shape Rage 2 into a different experience as time goes on. “That’s the plan,” he said. “Hopefully, people will stay with it. I do think we have a good plan. We have some cool beats that we’ll talk about after the game launches, and what the framework looks like moving forward. When you play the full game, you can see that there’s room for things to expand, and we will continually layer things in to keep people engaged.”

Willits then notes how “someone needs to come up with a perfect definition of what a ‘games-as-a-service’ game” is. “What we’re planning on doing is creating some updates and content for this game after we launch,” he continues. “So, we monitor the game, we monitor the players, we act in the community, we’re gonna support it, we’re gonna update it. It’s not like a subscription or a free-to-play game. But it will be supported.”

Rage 2 is set to arrive on May 14th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the upcoming game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Are you glad that Rage 2 will continue to be supported with new content over time? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

