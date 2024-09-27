New Rainbow Six Game Revealed by Leaker

According to a well-known Rainbow Six leaker, a new Rainbow Six game is in development at Ubisoft. Whether it is a follow-up to Rainbow Six Siege, the return of a former Rainbow Six sub-series, or something entirely brand new, we don't know. This information is unfortunately not disclosed. In fact, the rumor is light on details. That said, it will be music to the ears of Rainbow Six fans who have been itching for a new release in the series.

In 2024, Rainbow Six is in a odd place. The latest release in the series, 2022's Rainbow Six Extraction, was a commercial and critical dud. However, the Rainbow Six game before that, 2015's Rainbow Six Siege, remains one of Ubisoft's most successful games. And despite being nine years old, it remains relevant in 2024. But what is next for the series?

Well, if you thought Rainbow Six Extraction may scare Ubisoft away from the series, it doesn't appear that is the case. According to a Rainbow Six leaker that goes by the alias "Shiiny77" on social media platform X, there is a new Rainbow Six game in development. The leaker also teases the name noting the game is called, "Rainbow Six A***"

Why the full name of the game isn't disclosed, we don't know, but it appears to be a four-letter word that starts with the letter A. Reasonable guesses so far include: Atom, AWOL, Army, Aces, Axis, Apex, Ares, and Aero. Whether any of these guesses are right, we don't know, but these are the ones that stick out.

Of course, take this tease with a grain of salt. It is not entirely clear just how reliable this source is. Further, even if this information is accurate, it is also subject to change that could render it inaccurate over time. As for Ubisoft, it has not commented on this rumor in any capacity. We don't suspect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does comment, regardless of whether or not it is salient, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.