Ubisoft Comments on Rainbow Six Quarantine Release Date

Ubisoft has confirmed Rainbow Six Quarantine's release window on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. Since Ubisoft announced the squad-based tactical shooter, the 14th installment in the franchise, and the Rainbow Six Siege follow-up at E3 2019, it hasn't shown a slither of the game and it hasn't said a peep about it either. Despite this, Ubisoft has confirmed it's releasing this year. In fact, Ubisoft has confirmed the game is releasing before September 30, 2021.

Unfortunately, this is all Ubisoft had to say about the game's release window, and right now, there's no word of when we will hear more about the game and when exactly this year it's releasing. What Ubisoft did reveal is that it's been exploring the possibility of changing the game's name as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

“On Rainbow Six Quarantine, we are creating a product that is actually, as it’s named today, it is something we are evaluating and we will see what comes in the future on that product,” said Ubisoft CEO, Yves Guillemot.

For those that don't know, Rainbow Six Quarantine isn't just a random name out of marketing. The game, and its name, are inspired by the Outbreak event from Rainbow Six Siege. In other words, you'd imagine even if the name changes, it won't change much in order match the theme, and of course, this begs the question: why change it in the first place?

Rainbow Six Quarantine is in development for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. For more coverage on the shooter and all things gaming, click here.

"Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine is a three-player tactical co-op game set several years in the future of the Rainbow Six Universe," reads an official pitch of the game. "The Rainbow Operators will face off against a totally new breed of mutated alien parasite. Infecting human hosts and their surroundings, this new enemy is more lethal and challenging than ever before. Prepare to launch into tense, chaotic and totally unpredictable missions as you and your squad risk everything, every time you step into Quarantine.