Rainbow Six Siege 2022 Roadmap Revealed

During a recent stream, Ubisoft revealed what fans can expect to see in 2022 for Rainbow Six Siege. This year represents Year 7 for the game, and there are some big additions on the way. Throughout the next four seasons, players can expect to see new maps, new Operators, improvements to the game’s anti-cheat measures, and the addition of cross-play and cross-progression. Console players will also be happy to know that there are new options coming, including the ability to personalize aim control, as well as change controller input presets.

Each season will have its own Battle Pass. Through March 21st, players can now purchase a Year Pass for $30, or a Premium Year Pass for $60, and fans will have to decide for themselves which one is a better fit for them. Both passes offer 14-day early accessto the game’s new Operators, including Season One’s Azami, as well as Operators from Belgium, Singapore, and Colombia in the following three seasons. However, the Premium Pass includes several other perks, including exclusive exotic weapon skins, as well as VIP Credits.

All in all, it’s looking like Year 7 is shaping up to be an exciting one for Rainbow Six Siege fans! After all these years, it doesn’t seem like the game is showing any signs of slowing down, and it will be interesting to see how long-time players feel about these improvements as they get rolled out. The game’s new Shooting Range mode is also meant as a place for newer players to train without feeling the stress that can accompany online matches. That could give newcomers more of an incentive to check out the game!

Rainbow Six Siege is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

