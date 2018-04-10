Rainbow Six Siege Exploit Makes Blitz Unstoppable

This week, players have been reporting an odd glitch in Rainbow Six Siege that turns the fearsome shieldbearer Blitz into a force to be reckoned with. Apparently, there’s a new exploit that allows Blitz to open fire without ever having to drop his shield which makes him not only deadly, but protected as well.

We don’t know when a fix will be implemented, but Ubisoft is aware of the latest exploit. Before the fix itself actually drops, however, you may be asking yourself what does the exploit do exactly? Broken down, it allows players to be able to trigger a certain set of commands for those with breaching charge. This triggered affect will allow a significant buff to accuracy, which makes operator shieldbearers … phew, it makes them a tough competitor.

The bug is also allowing Blitz players to kill opponents from behind thick walls, making them impossible to see and impossible to outrun. It’s kind of crazy and is definitely a match ender, so we are definitely hoping for a hotfix soon! Especially since the glitch has reportedly been sighting as long as two weeks ago!

For those that have yet to check out what’s new in Rainbow Six Siege with Operation Chimera, below are a few options to get you started. The game is also available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC:

Now is the perfect time to jump into Rainbow Six Siege. The recently launched Operation Chimera marks the beginning of Year 3 and brings new Operators, maps and game updates. You can also participate in Outbreak, the limited-time event that will put you on the offensive as you venture inside the Quarantine Zone to contain a mysterious infection. Outbreak is available to play until April 3rd.

You can save up to 40% off the Standard, Advanced, Gold or Complete editions. All editions no longer require you to pay Renown in-game to unlock attachments or any of the original 20 operators.