Rainbow Six Siege Cheaters Could Lose it All, Here’s How

Ubisoft has not been shy about their want to go after cheaters hard. With more suspensions, permanent bans, and more proactive measures than ever before, it’s a bad time to activate those aimbots and other in-game hacks because sooner or later – you’re going to get caught and pretty much everything you’ve earned will be on the line.

The team took to their Ubiblog recently to clue players in on their next step for making the in-game environment safer and more enjoyable for all. Earlier this week, the team deployed a huge fix that targeted cheat creators making most of them obsolete. But the work is far from over, and now Ubisoft is letting fans know what exactly they will lose should they decide to keep going against the grain and cheating in this online environment.

“This week,” began the blog post, “we suspended approximately 1300 players that we determined to have been boosted by cheaters. These players were suspended for 15 days, which many in the community feel is not harsh enough. They will also not benefit from their illicit activities come the end of the Season. We are currently assessing how we will be delivering this from a technical side, but all players sanctioned for this will have their rank and rewards removed prior to the launch of Season 3. We want to stress that we do not view the sanctioning of boosted players as a solution to the issue. It was a stop-gap while we work on the solution, which is adjusting MMR gains/losses for all players in a match with a cheater.”

They added, “On the topic of adjusting MMR gains/losses for matches with cheaters, we are finalizing the design next week. Once that is complete, we will meet to determine workload, personnel, and deadlines. We will then have a better idea of the timeline for this feature going live.

We are continuing to make progress on the Two Step Verification requirement for Ranked. As of right now, our plans are to have this implemented during Season 3. This will be done in a patch that will occur within the Season, and is not tied to the launch of Season 3. As mentioned previously, we will have more detailed information once it is available.”

They aren’t messing around! Cheating in online games is not fun, especially for those that choose to play an honest match. What are your thoughts on the measures the developing team are taking? Too harsh, or right on track? Sound off!