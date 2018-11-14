‘Rainbow Six Siege’ Is Free to Play This Weekend

Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Siege is free to play across all platforms over the course of the next weekend from November 15-18.

The announcement of the free-to-play weekend was shared on Twitter on Wednesday with a brief video previewing the free weekend and discounts that accompany it. Saying that this next sale will be the game’s “biggest holiday sale ever,” Ubisoft said buyers could save up to 70 percent.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Your official invitation for the Rainbow Six Siege Free Weekend is here! Join us Nov 15-18 as we Siege through the Holidays by squading up with family & friends. Also, save up to 70% for our biggest holiday sale ever! — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) November 14, 2018

A page set up for Rainbow Six Siege’s free weekend shares a couple of helpful videos such as the one above that answers questions about the game’s mechanics and gameplay for anyone who is playing Rainbow Six Siege for the first time this weekend. You’ll also find links to guides for which of the many Operators players should choose along with how to use their tools effectively.

The way Ubisoft’s free weekends work is usually pretty straightforward, but for anyone who still has any questions remaining, there’s also a FAQ about the process that answers those lingering questions. It includes information on when the game will become free to play in different regions along with information on how to download it and what’s needed to play. Progress made in Rainbow Six Siege will carry over to the full game should players choose to purchase it, and they can even do for the 70 percent discount Ubisoft mentioned in the tweet above.

“If you like the game and want to keep playing after the Free Weekend period is over, your progress will carry over to the full game if you purchase. Rainbow Six Siege is available at up to 70% off across all platforms for a limited time! Please check your favorite store to see the available discount.”

The free weekend will perhaps keep players invested enough to stick around for the reveal of the next two Operators that are coming soon, those Operators being part of the Operation Wind Bastion content that’s coming soon. They haven’t been fully revealed yet, but their kits’ equipment and how they’ll play should be revealed soon.

Rainbow Six Siege will be free to play on all platforms from November 15-18.