‘Rainbow Six Siege’s Crazy New Limited-Time April Fools’ Event Is Live

April Fools’ Day is winding down, and it’s been another great one. However, not many developers and publishers have created actual content around the occasion, just jokes. But not Ubisoft, who went all out for April Fools this year with Rainbow Six Siege. More specifically, Ubisoft has announced that from April 1 to April 8, there will be a new playlist that will give the game a cuddly and pink makeover and have players rescuing a VIP teddy bear. Yes, you read that right. And yes, it looks as crazy and strange as it sounds.

“Spring is in the air with its fresh breeze of renewal and whimsy. Everything is shiny and young again,” writes Ubisoft of the in-game event. “The season brings along its magical twist to the Rainbowverse and sends everyone, young and old, back to a colorful world of toys.”

“For this critical task, choose among 4 hand-picked Operators who will ‘blend’ into this sparkly environment wearing their plushie outfits to get the job done: Blackbeard and Montagne as attackers, Smoke and (of course) Tachanka as defender,” adds an official pitch of the in-game event.

“That’s not all! You can also pick from nine proud toy soldiers to complete your dream squad: Ash, Thermite, Thatcher, Sledge, Castle, Kapkan, Bandit, Frost, and (of course) Recruit! Remember that only through the power of your imagination can you save the teddy bear.”

The in-game event will also introduce 17 new and exclusive items (no duplicate drops) that will match the themes of the event. If you log in at anytime during the event you will get a free Magic Collection Pack and earn more as you play by completing Ubisoft Club Challenges. Further, you’ll be able to purchase packs for 300 Credits.

Again, the special in-game event is already live and will run until April 8. And judging by that trailer, if you’re a fan of the shooter game, you won’t want to miss it.

Rainbow Six Siege is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the popular shooter, click here.

