Rainbow Six Siege Gets New Map and Limited-Time Event

Ubisoft kicked off a new Rainbow Six Siege event on Wednesday that brought with it another map. The event is called “Road to S.I. 2020” and paves the way for the game’s next big esports event while the map is called “Stadium” and appropriately takes place within an arena. Stadium is in the game now and will be playable in a special event-only playlist that’ll allow players to compete on the map every weekend leading up to the Six Invitational 2020.

Rainbow Six Siege’s latest trailer introduces players to the new map and the contents of the limited-time event. A post on the game’s subreddit broke down the finer details including the rules of the Road to S.I. 2020 event and the battle pass that’s contained within.

“The Road to S.I. 2020 playlist will be available on the five weekends leading up to and during the Six Invitational 2020 on February 14th to 16th,” Ubisoft‘s post for the game’s community said. “It is a regular Unranked game mode set on the new Stadium map. In the Stadium, you will have access to all Operators, even those you haven’t unlocked regularly.”

Players can pick up the battle pass if they want since there’s a premium option, but there’s also a free track for those who don’t want to pay. Included in the free track are rewards like headgear and weapon skins as well as Alpha Packs while the premium version has that and more. Credits, boosters, and more are in the premium version, but you’ll move through both of these by collecting Battle Points.

We’ve updated our Top Issues Blog with a list of known Battle Pass issues. These issues are primarily visual bugs that do not affect BP progression. We are working to resolve them and will keep you all updated here as well: https://t.co/HbkKUbfuYY 🔗https://t.co/1e8KD6gcXp pic.twitter.com/454v2wIJiL — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) January 15, 2020

Some issues have been encountered with the battle pass since it went live, though Ubisoft is aware of those problems and is looking into fixing them. Ubisoft said the problems are “visual bugs that do not affect BP progression.”

Rainbow Six Siege’s Road to S.I. 2020 event, the new Stadium map, and both versions of the event’s battle pass are now live.