Rainbow Six Siege Teases New Operator and Roadmap

Rainbow Six Siege has a new Operation on the way which means another Operator will be joining the roster, too. Ubisoft started teasing that Operator this week with a brief animation shared online as well as details for when and how we’ll be able to learn more about this next character. We’ll also soon see a roadmap for the next year of content. As expected, the big debuts will happen during the game’s next major esports event which will take place on this coming weekend with reveals planned via Twitch.

The teaser for the Operator was first shared on Twitter this week with a finely dressed character shown holding an intricate blade. The text included in the tweet referenced the blade itself and told players to tune in on February 19th.

When you think of Year 7, what comes to mind? Manifest it.

⏪🔥🌍👑🕹



Or come find out during the Year 7 Roadmap on Feb 20 at 11:00 AM EST. pic.twitter.com/wOST66NTPM — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) February 16, 2022

After that, a more all-in-one teaser for what’s to come was shared that gave more specifics on when players should tune in for announcements and what they might hear about. On February 19th, the Year 7 Season 1 reveal will take place on Twitch at 11 a.m. EST. It’s during that reveal that we’ll presumably get the name of the Operator as well as additional details about their kit and other things planned for the next season.

The following day, we’ll see the Year 7 roadmap revealed. While the February 19th reveal will deal only with the first season, the roadmap should give players a better idea of what to expect throughout the rest of the year’s worth of content.

As is the case with most of these Operator teases, however, the news is already out there if you know where to look. Leaks have once again spoiled the reveal of the Operator assuming the information that’s made its way online is accurate. People have been sharing these leaks during the buildup to the next season to discuss parts of the new Operator’s kit including their special abilities and gadgets which are unique to any Operator.

Leaks are just leaks until things are officially announced though, so players still have this weekend to look forward to when we learn more about the plans for the next season and Operator.