Rainbow Six Siege: New Outbreak Trailer Reveals We’re Dealing With Aliens, Not Zombies

Ubisoft released a brand new teaser trailer this morning, giving us our first taste of its new ‘Outbreak’ mode, which will come as a free update to all Rainbow Six Siege players on March 6. The trailer doesn’t show us much, and there’s no gameplay, but what it does show us is enough to speculate that we’re not actually dealing with zombies at all. Take a look for yourself and see:

The beginning of the trailer seems to portray a large comet or meteor. By the end of the trailer we finally get a good look and realize that it was a comet at all, rather it was some kind of pod or ship. We kept waiting for a pop-up scare that never came, and we never did get a glimpse of our enemy. For now, though, we’ve shifted our assumption and think that we may be dealing with aliens instead of zombies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A newly released update from Ubisoft corroborates this assumption, and the threat is described as “extraterrestrial.” The enemies you’ll face in Outbreak mode are known as the Apex, and you’ll have to select among a limited number of operators to face them. Here’s what Ubisoft had to say in its update this morning:

“Lion and Finka will be joined by Smoke, Ying, Buck, Kapkan, Ash, Doc, Tachanka, Glaz, and Recruit as playable Operators sent to Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. The town has come under attack from extraterrestrial parasite – called the Apex – that has transformed much of the local population into horrific creatures, forcing the government to set up a quarantine zone around the town and prevent the spread of the parasite. A team of three Operators will be tasked with not only entering the quarantine zone, but also destroying the infestation at its source.”

Sounds to us like Outbreak will be a variation of the Terrorist Hunt modes we all know and love. Instead of infiltrating a house or building to plant or defuse a bomb, we’ll be tasked with staying alive in this quarantined zone long enough to take out the source of an alien invasion. We’re down with this, and we can’t wait to see some official gameplay.

Ubisoft revealed that Outbreak mode will consist of three unique levels, all of which will be larger than the typical competitive maps we see in rotation. More information about season 3 and Outbreak will be revealed at the Rainbow Six Invitational Finals, which you can view on Twitch on February 18 and 19! Stay tuned, operators!