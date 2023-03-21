Rainbow Six Siege Gets First Major Update of Y8S1, Patch Notes Revealed

Ubisoft has today released its first major update for Rainbow Six Siege following the launch of Y8S1 (Year 8, Season 1) earlier in March. First let loose all the way back in 2015, Siege has since become ever-present in the multiplayer space and continues to chug along in its eighth year of support. Now, that support has continued in the form of a new patch that should fix a handful of fan complaints that have come about in recent weeks.

Available to download right now across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms, the latest update for Rainbow Six Siege primarily looks to rectify a number of bugs and other issues that have cropped up since the start of Y8S1. Many of these new fixes are tied to various gameplay elements and Operators, which is to be expected. Ubisoft has also pushed out a number of improvements to the overall user experience as well, which should make Siege slightly better as a whole.

You can find the full patch notes for today's new Rainbow Six Siege update below.

Bug Fixes

GAMEPLAY

FIXED – Maestro's Evil Eye, Valkyrie's Black Eye, and the Bulletproof Camera cannot be accessed in Online matches with the unique or secondary ability input button.

FIXED – Brava's Kludge Drone does not display out of range feedback on HUD when failing a hack due to distance.

FIXED – Reload animation for 6P41 doesn't start from the same spot when cancelled while inserting the magazine.

FIXED – Hack VFX does not switch team colors after hacking a Defender drone converted by Brava's Kludge Drone, then converted again with Mozzie's Pest.

FIXED – Zero's Argus Camera is destroyed by electrified walls when hacked by a Kludge Drone controlled by Mozzie.

FIXED – Bailiff 410 reload animation does not play properly after firing a bullet during the reload animation.

FIXED – IQ's Electronics Detector doesn't detect Claymores or Nomad's Air Jab that are converted by a Kludge Drone controlled by Mozzie.

FIXED – IQ's Electronics Detector doesn't show wave VFX on Observation Tools converted by a Kludge Drone controlled by Mozzie.

FIXED – Grenade Launcher projectiles and Kaid's Electroclaw are not caught by Wamai's Mag-NET if it's been converted while an elite skin is equipped.

FIXED – Glitch VFX shows on Bulletproof Cameras after Mute's Signal Disruptor converted by Brava's Kludge Drone is destroyed.

FIXED – IQ's Electronics Detector detects Solis at all times.

FIXED – Bullet hole exploit allowed for unfair lines of sight on Kafe Dostoyevsky map.

FIXED – .44 Magnum magazine appears from the top of the screen during reload animation

FIXED – Drone order is incorrect in Observation Tools when switching between a Kludge Drone controlled by Mozzie's Pest and other drones controlled by Mozzie.

AUDIO

FIXED – Echo's Yokai is missing deactivated state SFX after being hacked by Brava's Kludge Drone and going within range of Mute's Signal Disruptor.

OPERATORS

FIXED – Maestro's Evil Eye open and shoot prompt is missing after being converted by Brava's Kludge Drone.

FIXED – Hack VFX is visible on screen after Brava takes back a Kludge Drone previously hacked by Mozzie's Pest.

FIXED – Brava's Commando Striker Uniform replaces the position of the default uniform in the uniforms menu after unlocking the Brava Guerreira Bundle tile in Battle Pass.

FIXED – Thorn's Razorbloom Shell remains visible after being destroyed by a Mag-NET converted by Brava's Kludge Drone.

FIXED – Zero's Argus Launcher Laser has white team color regardless of what's set in the accessibility options.

FIXED – Echo's Yokai firing VFX is missing in first person and misplaced in third person.

FIXED – Defenders receive negative score points when destroying converted security cameras by Brava's Kludge Drone.

FIXED – Azami's Kiba Barriers are not caught by a Mag-NET converted by Brava's Kludge Drone.

FIXED – Brava's Kludge Drone consumes a charge even when the device is picked up before a successful conversion.

FIXED – Lesion's Gu Mines are not caught by a Mag-NET converted by Brava's Kludge Drone.

USER EXPERIENCE

FIXED – Multiple LOD issues on various maps.

FIXED – Various Shop and Customization issues.

FIXED – Various Localization issues.

FIXED – Play Again button in Play section isn't working.

FIXED – Opening and closing the Battle Pass minimap prolongs item loading times.

FIXED – Operator icon in unique ability loadout preview is displayed multiple times on some operators.

FIXED – Placeholder names and art present for attachment skins instead of a bundle.

FIXED – Parade Companion drone skin is incorrectly listed as a unique drone skin.

FIXED – Penalty sanction pop-ups appear during custom games.

FIXED – Overlapping text is displayed on all weapon skins that are a part of a bundle.

FIXED – Device icons overlap with success icon while Brava's Kludge Drone is converting a device.

FIXED – The Copper card background is displayed instead of the Champion one in the Rank and Rewards section.

FIXED – Detail info aren't displayed after the user switches to another elite while watching a victory celebration.

FIXED – Background doesn't scale properly in different menus after changing the aspect ratio to 21:9.

FIXED – User isn't returned to the Home section if the Battle Pass expires while navigating through the Battle Pass.

FIXED – Operator Guide in Match Replay controls.

FIXED – Brava's Guerreira bundle in Battle Pass contains art from another bundle.

FIXED – Y7S4 rewards in unused token conversion popup appears as locked unless Y8S1 Premium Pass is purchased.

FIXED – Rewards to be received aren't displayed properly when buying Battle Pass levels.

FIXED – Operator Portraits don't display correct Operator icons in the enlarged Battle Pass map.

FIXED – Prices aren't displayed in item previews in the Bravo Collection.

FIXED – Using the Skip Cinematic button before loading completes causes a black screen.

FIXED – Counter-defuser progression bar VFX is unavailable.

FIXED – Shifting textures when firing the 9mm C1 weapon.

FIXED – Input key icon isn't displayed on the Upgrade to Premium, Buy Battle Pass Levels, and Confirm Unlock buttons.