Rainbow Six Siege Experiences Rise in Cheater Reports, Ubisoft Responds

Rainbow Six Siege, like any competitive game, has always had its fair share of cheaters to deal with, but reports of people cheating in the tactical shooter are apparently on the rise lately. That news comes from Ubisoft after the developer acknowledged that reports about cheaters and other related problems have been up lately for various reasons, some of them straight up cheating while others are players who simply disrupt the flow of the game. Ubisoft responded to these reports by doubling down on its commitment to taking care of cheaters and went over some of the ways it plans to do that.

Ubisoft addressed the issue of cheaters in Siege in the game’s latest blog post where it covered some of the top issues being discussed right now. Cheating was unsurprisingly ranked high among the topics.

“We have recently observed an increase in cheating mentions and reports from players,” Ubisoft said. “We want to emphasize that we do not tolerate cheating in game and are working on multiple strategies to address the cheating frustrations and uphold the competitive integrity of Rainbow Six Siege. Below are some of the strategies that we can share that are being worked on for the short-term.”

Our latest Top Issues blog shares some of our ongoing plans to address the hacking, cheating, & lobby freezing issues. It also addresses several known issues such as incomplete teams in ranked games, a abandon bug, and several other priority topics 🔗 https://t.co/1e8KD6gcXp pic.twitter.com/rxXs5FB1mL — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) April 23, 2020

One of the ways the problem will be addressed will be by updates to the game’s BattlEye partnership, the anti-cheat system that’s used by other games like PUBG to automatically purge players who are caught cheating. Ubisoft also said it’s planning on releasing updates to better track and kick people who are intentionally freezing lobbies.

“We've seen an increase in incidences of lobby freezers seeking to disrupt games to their advantage,” Ubisoft said. “We will be releasing update(s) that will allow us to better monitor and more accurately track lobby-freezers.”

Part of these changes will also affect the game’s ranked system. Those who cheat and do other things to circumvent the normal flow of the game have a chance to push themselves higher in the ranks than others, so Ubisoft is planning to make changes to “increase the barrier to access for illegitimate accounts” playing the game’s competitive mode. Smurfs are also being looked at with a cap on daily experience earned from PvE modes potentially being put in place soon.

“Our goal is to make Ranked less easily accessible to bots and smurfs by limiting the daily XP that can be earned in PvE,” Ubisoft said. “This will make it easier for us to spot and catch bots and smurfs before they are able to make their way into Ranked.”

Expect to see more information on these sorts of changes as they’re released.

