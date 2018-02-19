No Rainbow Six Siege Sequel Planned, Goal Still in Place for 100 Operators

There aren’t any plans to create a Rainbow Six Siege sequel, but players can expect the game to stay alive for years to come thanks to ongoing content and plenty more operators.

During the Rainbow Six Invitational 2018 where pro players competed against one another and players tuned in for epic plays and big news, Alexandre Remy, the brand director for Rainbow Six, doubled down on plans to release as many as 100 operators.

“We’ve communicated already a couple of times about how the vision of the game is to bring it to 100 operators,” said Remy, first reported by IGN.

The goal for releasing so many characters is indeed one that’s been voiced in the past by Remy and other members of the Rainbow Six Siege team. Back in September, Remy said “we are looking at developing the game with 100 Operators — I’ll let you do the math and work out how many years that does” before saying that there’s really no reason to stop at 100.

Remy spoke more about this goal during the Rainbow Six Invitational while calculating the current number of operators and the one’s coming in Year 3 and explaining what the goal of releasing 100 operators means to the game’s team. He also took this time to refute the idea that a sequel would ever come for Rainbow Six Siege.

“Today we have 36 operators. Year 3 will bring eight new operators,” Remy continued. “[The goal of 100] is not only a symbol, but it’s a testament of the longevity that we want to put in the game. Again, we are claiming extremely loud here, there is no sequel planned, and we are here for the next 10 years, so expect more Rainbow Six in your life for quite some time.”

Ten more years worth of content is something that’s worth looking forward to, especially when considering the exciting changes that are already in the works. Two new operators named Lion and Finka are on the way, and with the start of Year 3, Ubisoft has big plans for Rainbow Six Siege that include a Pick & Ban mode, Pro League changes, and much more that was revealed during the Rainbow Six Invitational.