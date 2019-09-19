Rainbow Six Siege Server Attacks Are Being Met With Bans and Legal Action

Rainbow Six Siege players who may have been experiencing some online issues following the release of the Operation Ember Rise expansion can credit those problems to an increase in DDoS and DoS attacks. An announcement published this week by Ubisoft confirmed the game had experienced a spike in attacks on the servers after the new Operation released. It’s already got actions into the works to combat these attacks, actions that include both legal measures and bans against the most notorious offenders.

Operation Ember Rise came out a week ago as part of a large update that added a reworked map and two new Operators for players to become acquainted with. Some players didn’t get to make the most of the new features in the days after the release due to dropped matches though. In its post explaining the circumstances behind the attacks on the servers, Ubisoft first established how these attacks influence multiple games at once.

“We currently host 3 matches per server,” Ubisoft said. “When a server crashes, or when a DDoS/DoS attack occurs, this results in 3 matches being impacted and taken offline. We are splitting this to have each server host a single match to reduce the impact.”

The goal is to have the impact of these attacks reduced by 66% by the end of the week, but the actions taken against those responsible for the attacks will be ongoing. People who were found to be behind the attacks will be banned, according to Ubisoft. The sites which facilitate these types of attacks and the people behind them will be hearing from Ubisoft’s legal team.

We have monitored an increase in the amount of DDoS/DoS attacks against our servers following the release of Operation Ember Rise. Please read our blog below to learn more about our next steps for how we plan to address the situation moving forward. 🔗 https://t.co/BEK7PAGYbe pic.twitter.com/ZWQPFUbMuV — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) September 18, 2019

“We have discussed the current situation with our legal team, and assessed our options,” Ubisoft said. “We will be issuing cease and desists to websites and people hosting these services. Legal action against prominent DDoS/DoS attackers is in progress.”

As these issues are resolved and the attacks, in theory, become less impactful, players may find it unfair that they’d be penalized for “leaving” a game. Ubisoft is remedying this by disabling the system that penalizes players who have their games involuntarily ended.

“We have noted the unintended consequences of the escalating abandon sanction on players impacted by DDoS/DoS attacks,” Ubisoft said. “We are disabling this feature to reduce the longer term impact that is felt by legitimate players.”

Full details on the attacks and Ubisoft’s plans to combat them can be seen here.