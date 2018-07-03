Rainbow Six Siege’s Tachanka Is Useful Now Thanks to This Glitch

Rainbow Six Siege fans will always have their go-to picks during a match. Though there are quite a few valuable choices to make, it’s not often you hear a rally for Tachanka. It’s not that he’s a bad character to play as, he’s just not that pickable. And before Tachanka mains get upset, this is purely by Ubisoft’s own data – not player hate.

That might soon be changing, however, because there’s a glitch in Rainbow Six Siege that actually makes him desirable. Our buds over PC Gamer were recently in a match when they said they were told to pick that character, citing the reason as a speed boost glitch. The glitch in question is fully explained in the hilarious video at the top of the article. Simply put, however, it’s as simple as getting on and off of Tachanka’s turret several times in a row, recommended six, in order to trigger that luscious speed enhancement.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those unfamiliar with R6, this is a big deal because like any balanced online game, characters have a trade off. More speed usually means smaller hit boxes and vice versa. This speed boost kind of counteracts that, making Tachanka a hot commodity and very popular pick to make.

Though YouTube and Reddit have been boasting about the fix for a little over a week now, it doesn’t look like Ubisoft has addressed this ‘issue’. In the name of fair play, it would be awesome to see a hotfix deployed soon, but at the same time – it’s just nice to see him getting some love for once. He deserves it. He’s just doing his best.

For more about the character, courtesy of Ubisoft:

“Alexsandr Senaviev is an iconoclast who came of age in a pre-glasnost red army family and has retained an interest in soviet machinery and weaponry. During operations, he deploys a signature vintage mounted machine gun that he has restored and maintained with loving care.”

He’s also known for his unique gadget, the mounted LMG fully equipped with a handy tripod and original circular flat pan magazines.