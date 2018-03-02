Rainbow Six Siege Making Operators and Attachments Easier to Obtain for New Players

During this year’s Rainbow Six Invitational, Ubisoft revealed some major changes, which will have a direct impact on anyone looking to start playing Rainbow Six Siege this year. For a while now fans have been upset at the total lack of value offered by the “starter edition” of Siege, and reactions when Ubisoft revealed that it planned to raise the price of the standard edition of the game were overwhelmingly negative. Ubisoft has heard your complains, and it decided to take action.

In a recent update, Ubisoft revealed that it will be changing the structure of the standard and starter editions of Rainbow Six Siege, making it way easier for players to unlock a diverse starting cast of operators and attachments. Here’s the rundown, straight from Ubisoft:

Standard / Advanced / Gold Editions:

“Beginning with the launch of Operation Chimera on March 6th (18:00 UTC), we will be removing the Renown cost of the original 20 Operators for all players who own the Standard Edition or the Advanced, Gold, and Complete editions. Additionally, we will be removing the Renown cost of attachments for all past and future Operators. This will mean that you have all attachments made available to you for all Operators.

“This will be effective for everyone who already owns the aforementioned versions of the game, and any new players who purchase the game in the future. Unfortunately, due to a technical limitation, we will not be able to issue refunds for players that have already acquired these Operators, or attachments.”

Starter Edition:

For players that purchase the Starter Edition after the launch of Year 3 on March 6th, we will be increasing the number of operators that you receive. These new players will receive 6 random Operators, instead of 2 Operators and 600 R6 Credits. These 6 random Operators will consist of three random Attackers and three random Defenders from a selection of 10 total operators.

Attackers

Ash

Thermite

Thatcher

Fuze

Sledge

Defenders

Rook

Mute

Smoke

Jager

Kapkan

“Starter Edition players will also benefit from the removal of the Renown cost for weapon attachments mentioned in the previous section.”

This is going to open up the roster considerably, and ensure that even when you have multiple new players on your team, they won’t be limited to the same four operators. We think Ubisoft is taking this in a great direction, and this new unlock structure should inject new life into the player-base.