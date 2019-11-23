New Rainbow Six Siege Update Heads to Test Servers, Here’s What’s New

Rainbow Six Siege players have a new update now on the test servers to play around with before the patch goes live for everyone. It comes after the release of the lasted Operation called Operation Shifting Tides that introduced new Operators and more to the game. Unfortunately for anyone who’s expecting to see more changes made after that Operation’s release, this update is mostly just filled with bugfixes to resolve problems which might’ve come up before.

The many bugfixes and other solutions to issues were shared on the Rainbow Six Siege subreddit where the patch notes are typically found. Bugs related to gameplay, the Operators themselves, and the levels players compete on were all fixed.

You can find the full list of patch notes below, though there’s also a list of known issues found in the official patch notes in case you have a problem that hasn’t been resolved here yet.

GAMEPLAY

FIXED – Deployable shields can be picked up and deployed again after they are destroyed by certain gadgets

OPERATORS

FIXED – Gadgets with an AOE VFX displays the feedback VFX again when the object support the gadget is removed or destroyed

FIXED – Ying Candela and pellets do not materialize properly in 1st person POV if they are thrown fully charged while aiming downwards

FIXED – Ying’s Candela’s eject SFX does not play when in a local custom game.

FIXED – Players are not flashed when a Candela is fully cooked and thrown for a short distance

FIXED – Kali’s Lv-Ei’s second explosion SFX can be muffled for defenders if it lands on the soft layer of a reinforced surface

FIXED – Kali’s Lv-Ei’s SFX can sometimes sound muffled

FIXED – When out of ammo, Kali’s animation for switching the zoom level on the CSRX300 does not cause the visual switch on the scope to move.

FIXED – Multiple Fuze Cluster Charges can be stacked by following certain steps

FIXED – Wamai’s fingers clip inside the gadget from 1st person POV

FIXED – Capitao’s firebolt dart remains visible for the duration of the AOE on local custom games.

LEVEL DESIGN

FIXED – Various dynamic clipping and clipping issues.

FIXED – Various visual issues with assets

FIXED – Various minor destruction issues with map assets

FIXED – Sticky throwable gadgets can’t be destroyed or picked back up when thrown on the Box Tea asset in 2F CEO’s Office of Tower

Rainbow Six Siege’s update is now on the test servers before it goes live for everyone.