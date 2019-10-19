New Rainbow Six Siege Update Is Being Tested, Here’s What’s New

Ubisoft has another Rainbow Six Siege update that’s currently on the test servers for players to try out before it goes live for everyone. It deals mostly with the Operator known as Jackal as some previous changes are still being tested alongside some new adjustments for other characters and a bunch of bugfixes. The update is still live in the test servers as of this week, so those with access to that part of the game can preview what’s coming before it officially arrives.

The notes for the latest update were shared on the game’s subreddit where Ubisoft provided a breakdown of everything that’s new. The changes for Jackal weren’t really touched on here, though those have been on the test servers for some time, so many players have probably become acquainted with them already. If not, you can see what’s happening to that Operator here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The PC TS has another update going out now! 👓 Warden now a 2/2 Defender

🎯 Glaz RoF increased

🤖 Reduced F2 magazine

📻 We fixed the radios 🎵 PC TS @ Now

Expected downtime: 30 min TS Patch Notes: https://t.co/G83IhtwXsT

Bug Reporting: https://t.co/oHHQ2RcFW8 pic.twitter.com/LK9Zke1tyj — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) October 17, 2019

Below you’ll find everything that’s included in this test server update, though expect some things to change before these adjustments hit the live servers.

GLAZ

Increased Glaz’s rate of fire to 380 (up from 285)

Slight buff to further tweak the changes we made from previous updates to Glaz to make him a bit more attactive as a pick.

TWITCH

Reduced Twitch’s F2 Magazine to 25 (down from 30)

Reducing her fragging ability as she is a top picked performing attacker, and we feel her ability is crucial to team play. and does not need any changes as of yet.

WARDEN

Warden changed to 2 speed – 2 armor type instead of 1 speed – 3 armor

We want to give him more opportunities to use his ability, and increase his potential as a defender.

BUG FIXES