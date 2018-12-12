‘Rainbow Six Siege’ Year 4 Pass Now Available, Here’s What Comes With It

It’s another milestone for Ubisoft’s incredibly popular tactical shooter Rainbow Six Siege and for those that go hard on their game time, the Year 4 Pass is the perfect addition to anyone’s games. From perks, to a sweet new skin, the Year 4 Pass is here!

In addition to the 8 upcoming operators that have yet to make their way into the game, players will also receive VIP perks until January 31st including a 5% Renown Boost, an Alpha Pack, and a 10% discount in the in-game shop.

Players will also received 600 R6 credits, 8 uniforms and headgear charms, including the Lava 6 charm. And to keep with the fiery theme, the Volcano signature skin is also available for those that partake in the Year 4 Pass goodness.

Interested in snagging the pass for yourself? You can learn more right here on the official Ubisoft blog. For more about the game itself:

“Master the art of destruction and gadgetry in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. Face intense close quarters combat, high lethality, tactical decision making, team play and explosive action within every moment. Experience a new era of fierce firefights and expert strategy born from the rich legacy of past Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six games.

“Engage in a brand-new style of assault using an unrivaled level of destruction and gadgetry.

On defense, coordinate with your team to transform your environments into strongholds. Trap, fortify and create defensive systems to prevent being breached by the enemy.

On attack, lead your team through narrow corridors, barricaded doorways and reinforced walls. Combine tactical maps, observation drones, rappelling and more to plan, attack and defuse every situation.”

The online game also offers a ton of different playstyles for every type of gamer. It’s a constantly evolving play experience, one that tailors to specific operators and events. “Experience new strategies and tactics as Rainbow Six Siege evolves over time. Change the rules of Siege with every update that includes new operators, weapons, gadgets and maps. Evolve alongside the ever-changing landscape with your friends and become the most experienced and dangerous operators out there.”

Rainbow Six Siege is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.