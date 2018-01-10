Rainway Trailer Shows PC Games Playing on Nintendo Switch and Smartphones

Rainway is an app that we’ve been covering for a long time. Last April we reported on the announcement of this fancy new streaming app, and we’ve been curiously following its progress with every update. Rainway is making an incredibly appealing offer to gamers everywhere, essentially saying, “With this app, you’ll be able to play your favorite home PC games on any web-connected device you own.” Check out the debut Rainway trailer above to get an idea of what we’re (hopefully) in for.

Of course, we couldn’t help but notice straight away how prominent the Nintendo Switch is in that trailer, and being able to play PC games on the Switch has been one of Rainway’s strongest selling points from the outset. No doubt, this would be a dream come true. There is some lingering doubt, however, that Nintendo would ever allow an app like this onto its eShop.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rainway’s developers have been insisting that even if Nintendo doesn’t allow the Rainway app to be downloaded natively from the eShop, it could still function fine through a web browser. On the official Rainway Discord channel, Rainway’s CEO had this to say: “Our tech works. You’ve seen it, you just saw more of it. We’ve reached out to Nintendo with our proposal, went back and forth and we are awaiting confirmation for a possibility of a native eShop release. We’ve always said this. If we get a green light to build a native app, awesome. If not we still work through the web browser just fine. That is how our device agnostic tech works.”

Now you may be thinking to yourself, “Sure, of course he’s going to say that, because he wants to sell his product.” It’s important to keep in mind that Rainway will be available to download and use completely free of charge. Here are the selling points from the official site, which you can also visit to sign up for the beta:

100% Free

Rainway will always be completely free to use with no hidden cost. You can stream all your games, whenever you want, wherever you are, for as long as you want.

Play Anywhere

You don’t need to type in an IP or forward ports. Rainway handles all of this for you. Play your game remotely on fully secured channels instantly.

No Extra Hardware

Rainway works on all modern hardware. Intel, AMD, and Nvidia are all supported out of the box. You can play via the browser or via our many native applications.

Needless to say, we’ll continue to keep our eye on this and keep you guys updated. We’ve signed up for the beta, and reached out to the developer some time ago. As soon as we’re able to get our hands on this tech and try it for ourselves, we’ll report back. Stay tuned.