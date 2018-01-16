Wreck-it Ralph 2’s Wild Ride to Save Vanellope’s Favourite Game, Can the Internet Survive His Wrecking?

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-it Ralph 2 is taking our beloved Vanellope von Schweetz and Ralph on an all new adventure into the world wide web, and now we’ve got an even closer look at what’s in store for our two best friends.

According to the newly revamped description:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-it Ralph 2 leaves Litwoak’s video arcade behind, venturing into the uncharted, expansive and thrilling world of the internet – which may or may not survive Ralph’s wrecking. Video game bad guy Ralph (voice of John C. Reilly) and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz (voice of Sarah Silverman) must risk it all by traveling to the world wide web in search of a replacement part to save Vanellope’s video game, Sugar Rush.

In way over their heads, Ralph and Vanellope rely on the citizens of the internet – the netizens – help navigate their way, including a website entrepreneur named Yesss (voice of Taraji P. Henson), who is the head algorithm and the heart and soul of the trend-making site ‘BuzzzTube.’”

The events of Ralph Breaks the Internet takes place 6 years after the events of the first film and with the internet being such a huge part of our daily lives, it will be an interesting ride to see the two back in action with some of the most recognizable aspects of internet culture. And come on, BuzzzTube? That’s hilarious!

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-it Ralph 2 is slated to drop in theaters on November 21st, 2018! Are you excited?

Need more Ralph and crew in your life? Don’t miss out on the most recent photo that just recently dropped to see just how Vanellope is taking to the expansive e-verse known as the internet.