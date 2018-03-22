Exclusive: ‘Rampage’ Poster Revealed for Monster Week, Win a Meet and Greet With The Rock

We’re almost ready to rampage. Rampage finally debuts on April 13, a week ahead of the originally-planned April 20 release date, and to celebrate, Warner Bros. is spreading some chaos with “Monster Week.” As part of this celebratory multimedia campaign, multiple new Rampage posters have been, and will be, revealed throughout the week. ComicBook is happy to reveal the latest in this series of exclusive Poster Posse posters for the first time, right here:

We’re not just getting spoiled with art, though. There’s a pretty sweet AR app that you can download right now on iOS or Android called Rampage: AR Unleashed. “Get creative and stage the perfect scene with George the gorilla, Ralph the wolf, and Lizzie the alligator using the app’s AR scene creator. Activate two different attack modes and watch as these creatures wreak havoc on your own environment. Scan Rampage movie posters to see George smash through into your surroundings.”

You can actually win yourself a ticket to the premiere of Rampage by sharing a video from the AR Unleashed app, and a chance to meet Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in person! You guys only have one more day to enter this contest, so act quickly. See the app in action, and get the details here:

Win a meet & greet w/ @therock at the LA Premiere. Download the Rampage: AR Unleashed app & share your video w/ #RampageMonstersUnleashedContest for a chance to win. No Purch Nec. Ends March 23, 2018. See Official Rules: https://t.co/wHVhHT4d9X pic.twitter.com/HuCdOMfzwv — Rampage Movie (@rampagethemovie) March 21, 2018

Before you go capturing a quick video in your living room and sending it off with hopes to win, know that there are two basic rules. If you want to meet The Rock, make sure you craft your video entry according to these parameters:

Create a video that includes at least one of the three AR characters in the real world. YOUR VIDEO MUST ALSO INCLUDE THE “RAMPAGE, LOGO”. Videos will be judged based on the following criteria: 30% for Relevance to the Rampage movie; 20% for Creativity; 10% for Technical Execution and 40% for Overall Impression.

Post your Video to either Instagram or Twitter and tag it with #RampageMonstersUnleashedContest. You must follow @rampagethemovie on Instagram or Twitter (as applicable) to enter.

Good luck!