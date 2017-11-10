First Rampage Trailer Rated, Possibly Launching Alongside Justice League

We’ve been waiting patiently for months for news about the new Rampage movie starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, and it sounds like we’re finally gearing up to get our first look at the film. According to Heroic Hollywood, the first Rampage trailer has been rated by the Manitoba Film Classification Board, and the countdown leading up to its launch is set up with days, and not weeks.

All signs point to the trailer dropping next week alongside Justice League, as WB goes on a promotion rampage. With Justice League hitting theaters next Friday, we think it’s pretty safe to assume that the Rampage trailer hits as soon as Tuesday or Wednesday. We’ll be watching like hawks, and you better believe that the second it goes up we’ll have it live for you right here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So how the hell is a game like Rampage even being converted into a feature-length film?! The plot is more ambitious than you’d think. Johnson plays primatologist Davis Okoye who has a close bond dwith a silverback gorilla named — wait for it — George. A scientific experiment goes predictably and horribly wrong and mutates George into a raging beast, and he’s not the only one. Multiple animals have been transformed into terrifying destructive monsters, and they’re destroying North America.

Now Okoye (Johnson) has a twofold mission: Stop these beasts from destroying the country, and save George from being destroyed. Get ready to laugh; get ready to cry; get ready to chew popcorn with your mouth open and stomp your feet like a savage as you relish in the over-the-top CG destruction. It’s going to be a wild ride, and we our first look soon.

Stay tuned!