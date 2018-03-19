The New Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ Now Available in Starter Kits

The upgraded Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ was unveiled last week with a speedier 1.4 GHz quad-core processor, Bluetooth 4.2, dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi, faster Ethernet, and Power-over-Ethernet support. If you want to get started building your own projects (like retro gaming consoles) with Raspberry Pi’s latest and greatest, CanaKit has updated their popular range of starter kits with the new board.

At the top of the list is the Raspberry Pi 3 B+ (B Plus) Starter Kit (32 GB EVO+ Edition, Premium Black Case) which is available to order now on Amazon for the standard $79.99. The kit includes the following:

• Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ (B Plus) with 1.4GHz 64-bit quad-core ARMv8 CPU (BCM2837B0)

• 1 GB LPDDR2 SDRAM

• On-board WiFi and Bluetooth Connectivity

• 32 GB Samsung EVO+ Micro SD Card (Class 10) pre-loaded with NOOBS

• USB MicroSD Card Reader

• CanaKit 2.5A Micro USB Power Supply with Noise Filter (UL Listed) specially designed for the Raspberry Pi 3 (5-foot cable)

• Premium Raspberry Pi 3 Case

• High Quality HDMI Cable with CEC support (6-foot cable)

• Set of 2 Aluminum Heat Sinks

• GPIO Quick Reference Card

• CanaKit Full Color Quick-Start Guide

Option 2: CanaKit Raspberry Pi 3 B+ (B Plus) Ultimate Starter Kit (32 GB Edition, Clear Case) – $89.99

• Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ (B Plus) with 1.4GHz 64-bit quad-core ARMv8 CPU (BCM2837B0)

• 1 GB LPDDR2 SDRAM

• On-board WiFi and Bluetooth Connectivity

• 32 GB MicroSD Card (Class 10) – Raspberry Pi Recommended MicroSD Card with NOOBS

• CanaKit 2.5A Micro USB Power Supply with Noise Filter (UL Listed) specially designed for the Raspberry Pi 3 (5-foot cable)

• Premium Quality Raspberry Pi 3 Case

• Premium Quality HDMI Cable with CEC support (6.5 feet cable)

• Set of 2 Aluminum Heat Sinks

• GPIO and Resistor Colors Quick Reference Cards

• CanaKit GPIO to Breadboard Interface Board

• GPIO Ribbon Cable

• Full-Size Large Breadboard

• 32 x M/M Jumper Wires

• 10 x M/F Jumper Wires

• RGB LED

• 2 x Red LEDs

• 2 x Green LEDs

• 2 x Yellow LEDs

• 2 x Blue LEDs

• 2 x Push Button Switches

• 10 x 220 Ohm Resistors

• 5 x 10K Ohm Resistors

• CanaKit General Guide for Beginners to Electronic Components

• CanaKit General Assembly Guide

Option 3: CanaKit Raspberry Pi 3 B+ (B Plus) with 2.5A Power Supply (UL Listed) – $49.99:

• Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ (B Plus) with 1.4GHz 64-bit quad-core ARMv8 CPU (BCM2837B0) 1 GB LPDDR2 SDRAM

• CanaKit 2.5A Micro USB Power Supply with Noise Filter (UL Listed) specially designed for the Raspberry Pi 3 B+ (5-foot cable)

• Set of 2 Aluminum Heat Sinks

• CanaKit Quick-Start Guide

