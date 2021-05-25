Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Story Trailer Revealed

Beloved heroes Ratchet and Clank are making their highly-anticipated return this summer with the new PlayStation 5 game Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. The game will bring back the two beloved characters for players to engage with once again, as well as add another playable Lombax to the crew, in the form of Rivet. In the lead-up to the game's debut, PlayStation has been sharing videos from Zurkon Jr.'s Almost Launch Party as a way to prepare players for the adventure in store. The last of these videos has now arrived, and it takes a deeper dive into the story of the game.

There aren't any spoilers for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart in this new video, as it doesn't elaborate too heavily on the story that takes place within the actual game. However, it does establish the beginning of the narrative and explain where the story actually begins. You can take a look in the video below!

Experience an action-packed interdimensional story with our intrepid adventurers when Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart hits #PS5 June 11: https://t.co/Q2PKodV8Ht pic.twitter.com/6Fil7fHjQV — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 25, 2021

Rift Apart centers around an event that has tear in reality that introduces a horde of different dimensions. You'll travel to different planets, as well as the alternate-dimension versions of those planets, in order to piece together the clues, solve puzzles, and stop reality from crumbling entirely.

"Our heroes will travel across a variety of planets in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – a few you might remember, while others are entirely new," Insomniac Games Senior Community Manager Aaron Jason Espinoza wrote in a new post on the PlayStation Blog. "Thanks to the PlayStation 5 console’s ultra-fast SSD, you can traverse a variety of planets and their interdimensional counterparts near-instantly. These near-instant load times defy expectations by introducing dimensional variants of beloved classics that contain new twists and stories to tell. Speaking of twists, Zurkon Jr. has some stuff on his mind that he’s eager to share with you."

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is scheduled to be released on June 11th and will be an exclusive title to the PlayStation 5 console. The standard edition of the game retails for $69.99 and there will also be a deluxe edition that comes with loads of downloadable content, including new armor suits for your characters.

Are you excited for the arrival of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart? How do you think this new game will stack up against previous Ratchet & Clank entries? Let us know in the comments!