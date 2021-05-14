Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart File Size for PS5 Revealed

✖

Just yesterday, Insomniac Games announced that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart had gone gold, meaning that the initial work on the game had wrapped up. While we still have a few more weeks to wait until the first installment in the series on PlayStation 5 will release, today we have seemingly learned more about how much space the title will take up on your console's storage when it does drop.

Found on a PlayStation database website, the file size for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has seemingly been unveiled. In total, the game is said to take up roughly 39.3 GB of space, which honestly isn't too shabby. Considering how massive other sizes have been for certain titles over the years--yes, that means you, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare--it's good to see that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart won't be taking up more than 50 GB of your PS5 SSD.

That being said, all of this does come with the caveat that this may not be the finalized download size when Rift Apart actually launches. Although Insomniac Games hasn't announced plans for a day one patch just yet, it has become pretty common nowadays to see most new releases receive an initial update of some sort to coincide with launch. Still, the fact that we know the base file size of Rift Apart at this point should help inform many fans of how much space they'll need to have cleared out before next month.

As for when Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is going to release, the game is set to land exclusively on PS5 in just a few short weeks on June 11. Be sure to stay tuned closer to launch as we should hopefully have a review to share with you at that time. Until then, you can check out some extended new gameplay from Rift Apart right here to help tide you over.

Do you remain excited about Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart? And are you planning to pick it up the day it releases? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12 if you'd like to chat more.