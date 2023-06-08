Ravensburger Responds to Disney Lorcana Lawsuit

Ravensburger has responded to a lawsuit over its upcoming Disney Lorcana card game. Earlier today, Upper Deck Entertainment announced they were filing a lawsuit against Ravensburger and game designer Ryan Miller over Disney Lorcana, claiming that Miller had worked on a game that was "nearly identical" to Disney Lorcana for Upper Deck before leaving in 2020 to work on Lorcana. In part, Upper Deck is seeking an injunction to prevent Ravensburger from releasing Disney Lorcana in August, potentially spoiling what will likely be the biggest tabletop launch of the year.

When asked for comment, an official Ravensburger spokesperson told ComicBook.com "Ravensburger has not been served with a complaint and thus cannot speculate on potential legal matters. We at Ravensburger stand behind the integrity of our team and the originality of our products."

A 19-page complaint was provided to multiple websites by Upper Deck Entertainment, stating that the lawsuit was filed at the Superior Court of California – San Diego County. It is noted that a case search did not pull up the lawsuit, although it's possible that the court had not uploaded or updated its docket with today's filings.

The lawsuit stems from Miller's work on Rush of Ikorr, an unannounced card game in development by Upper Deck. The lawsuit claims that Disney Lorcana is virtually identical to Rush of Ikorr, citing Disney Lorcana's starting hand size and the use of keywords and certain card abilities. Disney Lorcana's Inkwell in which players put cards from their hand into a pool that can be used to summon other cards into the field of play is also allegedly similar to Rush of Ikorr's Influence Zone, which uses a similar summoning mechanic.

Disney Lorcana's launch was set to be one of 2023's biggest tabletop debuts, with many retailers and fans interested in the game due to its IP. The few pre-release cards made available at last year's D23 have sold for thousands of dollars on the secondary market, and the launch events at GenCon sold out in minutes.

ComicBook.com will provide updates on the lawsuit as they become available.