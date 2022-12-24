Rayman 4 Leaks Online

Rayman fans got quite the holiday surprise this week with the canceled Rayman 4 leaking online. This isn't just a small leak either – somehow, the entire source code and editor for the game leaked and have become usable by those who've already been exploring the unreleased game's contents. For those who aren't interested in looking through things themselves, others have thankfully given us a peek into what's gone into the game through some images and videos showing off various parts of Rayman 4.

Before we get to the leak, fans may recall that Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc was the last of the numbered, mainline Rayman games with Rayman Raving Rabbids releasing afterwards in 2006. Rayman 4 was said to be in development at some point before Rayman Raving Rabbids with parts of it manifesting in that game, so Rayman 4 never saw the light of day.

Not until now, that is. Previous leaks have shown off evidence of the game's existence, but this bigger leak has actually let people go hands-on with an early version of the game. Twitter user RibShark showed off evidence of those components of Rayman 4 working and shared other looks at the game and its various features.

HOLY SHIT RAYMAN 4 JUST LEAKED — RibShark (@RibShark) December 24, 2022

The game and its assets appear to have been dumped on 4Chan, a platform with an iffy track record of legitimacy but one that sometimes yields big surprises like this one. Others who looked through the game's files via that big dump such as Twitter user TheZombieKiller shard clips of Rayman bopping around in the game and interacting with some Rabbids.

NOT A DRILL: RAYMAN 4 HAS LEAKED pic.twitter.com/9Cx8hwHvrn — Zombie (@TheZombieKiller) December 24, 2022

From unique riding mechanics to different "skins" for Rayman, what's been shown off already is probably just the start of whatever's going to be done with this new treasure trove of Rayman info. It's unclear what the extent of this leak is in terms of what people can take away from it, but we can expect to see more clips and screenshots like these soon.