Boba Fett Edition Razer Xbox Controller Gets a Much Needed Sale

With The Book of Boba Fett Star Wars series streaming on Disney+ and the Xbox poised to seriously challenge Sony’s PS5 dominance, now would be a good time to consider Razer’s limited edition Boba Fett Xbox controller/charging stand bundle. The original $179.99 price tag was a bit too much for some, but would you be swayed by a $30 price drop? If so, you can order one here on Amazon for $149.99 while the deal lasts.

The Boba Fett Edition Razer Wireless Controller and Quick Charging Stand is compatible with the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. You can also connect it via Bluetooth to PC (Windows 10) and Mac as well as Android or iOS phones for Xbox Game Pass or controller supported mobile games. Features include quick charge (under 3 hours), a magnetic charging stand, impulse analog triggers and all-round textured grips.

Note that this is the first time the Razer Boba Fett Xbox controller has been on sale. The Mandalorian version is also available here on Amazon with the same discount. Details about Microsoft’s mind blowing acquisition of Activision Blizzard can be found below.