Xbox Boss Offers Hope for PlayStation Fans Following Activision Blizzard Purchase

Earlier today, Microsoft shocked the gaming world by announcing its intent to purchase Activision Blizzard. Naturally, this announcement has led to many questions about the future of the company’s franchises, most notably Call of Duty. It’s unclear if the series will continue to release on PlayStation platforms, or if it will become an Xbox exclusive. Fortunately for PlayStation fans, Phil Spencer has offered some hope. Speaking to Bloomberg (via CharlieINTEL), the Xbox boss hinted that there are still plans to continue supporting PlayStation, though nothing has been set in stone, as of this writing.

“I’ll just say to players out there who are playing Activision Blizzard games on Sony’s platform: It’s not our intent to pull communities away from that platform and we remained committed to that,” Spencer told Bloomberg.

Unfortunately, there’s just no way of knowing what will happen with Activision Blizzard’s franchises, at the moment. Following Microsoft’s purchase of Bethesda, that company’s games became exclusive to Xbox, with Starfield set to release later this year. Some fans are predicting that we could see a similar circumstance for Activision Blizzard, but the Call of Duty series is a huge seller on PlayStation. It seems much more likely that new releases could become exclusive to Xbox, while Call of Duty: Warzone and other existing Call of Duty games will continue to see support on PlayStation.

Regardless of what platforms Activision Blizzard’s games arrive on, Xbox will have a few advantages. Xbox Game Pass will likely see a huge influx of Activision Blizzard games, as well as launch day releases for new games. That alone could convince more gamers to join the subscription service. The purchase feels like a game-changer for the industry, in a way that rivals even the Bethesda deal. We won’t know the scope of the purchase for a while, so fans of franchises like Call of Duty will just have to wait and see how things play out!

Do you think Call of Duty will become an Xbox exclusive? Are you hoping to see some Activision Blizzard franchises stay on PlayStation?