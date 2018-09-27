Razer Debuts New Haptic Wireless Headset For a Totally Immersive Gaming Experience

For those PC gamers that are looking to upgrade their set up, or perhaps getting some early holiday shopping done, Razer has announced a new line of headphones that will pretty much feel like a romantic journey for your brain.

The Razer Nari Ultimate wireless gaming headset utilizes an intelligent HyperSense technology to deliver a haptic experience for complete immersion. This headset aims to take that beloved gaming, movie, and music experience to a completely new level.

Partnered with Lofelt for highly crafted engineering, the newest headset to join their line promises an incredible experience like no other. “Lofelt is committed to raising the standard for haptic feedback to match the high-quality audio and video we’re used to in today’s devices.” said Daniel Büttner, chief executive officer at Lofelt. “Teaming up with Razer is an incredible opportunity for us to demonstrate the value of the cutting-edge technology we developed. I’m thrilled we are at the forefront of realizing the true potential of advanced haptics and can’t wait for gamers to level up their gameplay with the Razer Nari Ultimate featuring Lofelt’s haptic technology.”

Using haptic feedback, the sound capabilities of the Nari Ultimate delivers an enhanced experience on every audio level. “The Nari Ultimate was also engineered with innovative comfort technology that includes an auto-adjusting headband for a fuss-free fit, swiveling ear cups to fit every head shape, and cooling gel ear cushions that keep gamers feeling cooler for longer periods of time compared to traditional memory foam ear cups. The cooling gel ear cushions feature hidden indented eyewear channels for a more comfortable fit with eyewear, as well.”

Razer Co-Founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan said: “Razer consistently creates products with innovative technology to give gamers the best gaming experience possible. With the Razer Nari Ultimate, we are championing a whole new way for gamers to feel their games through Razer HyperSense.”

Interested in learning more or scooping a pair up yourself for $199.99? You can check out the official website right here to up that gaming experience. There is also a few cheaper alternatives as well with the Razer Nari Essential and the regular Razer Nari.

