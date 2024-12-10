Resident Evil 4 Fans Surprised With New Update on PS5

A new update for Capcom’s remake of Resident Evil 4 has today been released on PS5. For the better part of the past year, Capcom hasn’t let loose any new patches for RE4 across any platforms. This briefly changed this past month when an update to optimize Resident Evil 4 for PS5 Pro consoles arrived, but other than this, Capcom has largely finished its work on the survival-horror title. As such, with a new update for RE4 having now gone live, fans are trying to piece together what Capcom has tweaked to warrant such a patch.

Downloadable now, update version 1.410 for Resident Evil 4 has dropped exclusively on PS5 consoles. While the update is accessible, what’s confusing about its release is that Capcom hasn’t provided any information on what it actually does. The “Patch Notes” section of the RE4 website remains blank at the time of this writing, which means there’s no way to know what the purpose of the update is.

Despite having no official patch notes to go by, there’s a good chance that this Resident Evil 4 update has something to do with the one that was released last month for PS5 Pro. As we’ve seen with other PS5 Pro updates that have been released, these patches have often created problems in other areas that studios have since needed to resolve. While there’s no way to know for certain that this is what happened with Resident Evil 4, it’s a pretty likely reason the update’s release.

Moving forward, there’s a possibility that this could be the final update that Capcom ever pushes out for Resident Evil 4. Unless there are additional problems that players begin to discover in the days and weeks ahead, Capcom has shown that it’s trying to turn the page and focus on future projects rather than continuing to support RE4. Still, if new updates for the game do happen to arrive at any point down the road, we’ll be sure to fill you in here on ComicBook.

