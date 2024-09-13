Resident Evil: Code Veronica Remake Leak Has Fans Worried About Another Resident Evil 3 Situation

Capcom's plans for Resident Evil remakes supposedly include both Resident Evil: Code Veronica and Resident Evil Zero, though the company hasn't officially announced any specific remakes that are in the works. Despite that lack of acknowledgement, Resident Evil insiders -- Dusk Golem in particular -- continue to share updates on these Resident Evil remakes including how they're progressing and what they might look like compared to other remakes and the original versions of the games. In the case of Resident Evil: Code Veronica, some of the leaker's more recent comments have some Resident Evil fans worried the game might be heading towards a repeat of Resident Evil 3.

Dusk Golem spoke about the Resident Evil: Code Veronica and Resident Evil Zero remakes in his Discord server recently with screenshots of that conversation captured and shared online. The Resident Evil insider withheld some info but did impart some Resident Evil: Code Veronica remake news to his community.

"A few things happen, not all of it I want to spill yet, but remake wise, to my knowledge right now RE:0 and RE:CV are the only RE remakes actively in development, they were chosen for a number of reasons," the insider said.

He continued to say that the next mainline Resident Evil game which everyone's currently just calling Resident Evil 9 is also in development before he returned to remake news.

"Capcom don't really plan for there to be a remake as 'ambitious' as RE:4, in many ways that was the crown jewel of remakes and the most challenging one to tackle in scale, scope, expectation."

It's those comments that has Resident Evil fans concerned about what might happen with the Resident Evil: Code Veronica remake. None of the Resident Evil remakes have been received poorly by any means, but of the ones Capcom's done, Resident Evil 3 is often viewed as the weakest due to missing segments and pacing issues. Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 4 are widely respected in terms of remakes, but if Code Veronica isn't meant to be quite so "ambitious," there's concern it'll go the way of Resident Evil 3.

"RE2 remake was AMAZING, then RE3 was just decent, then RE4 is AMAZING again, and now, Zero and CV might be RE3-tier again," one player said in the forum where these scoops were discussed.

To be clear, Dusk Golem isn't saying that this'll be a Resident Evil 3 situation -- it's Resident Evil fans themselves predicting scenarios here which may or may not come true. But as is the nature of these sorts of leaks, we won't know for sure what the state of the Resident Evil: Code Veronica remake looks like until Capcom actually announces the thing and starts talking more about it.