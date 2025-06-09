Ready or Not Trailer Reveals PS5 and Xbox Release Date

A brand new trailer for the tactical shooter Ready or Not reveals the game’s release date for Xbox Series X|S and PS5. For many years, there have been some great games that have been locked to PC. Sometimes this is a result of complicated control schemes being difficult to map to a controller, sometimes it’s a question of raw hardware power. However, since the Xbox One and PS4 were released, we’ve begun seeing more and more PC games make the jump to consoles. That has only increased with Xbox Series X|S and PS5, allowing games like Arma Reforger to be big console releases.

With that said, earlier this year, it was confirmed that Ready or Not would release on consoles this summer. This was a huge announcement because Ready or Not has dominated on PC for many years. The game is a SWAT-based tactical shooter where players (either solo or in co-op) raid homes, schools, and other buildings to take down enemies. You can breach doors, use various gadgets to surveil the situation, and so on. You never know what’s around the corner, whether it be a threat or a hostage, so you can’t run and gun your way through a level. Sometimes enemies will even surrender before pulling a weapon on you as you move in to restrain them.

Needless to say, this kind of detailed, immersive shooter has a lot of appeal. Thankfully, Ready or Not is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on July 15th. A brand new trailer for the game brilliantly sets the stage for the console release. There will be multiple versions of the game to buy, some of which come with extra in-game goodies and access to future DLCs that are planned for Ready or Not. The base game will cost $49.99, but players can get access to a deluxe edition for $69.99 with all the extra bells and whistles.

There will be 20 levels in the game at launch that can be played with up to five players in co-op, including two new ones that will be part of a free update to the PC version as well. Future DLC will add additional levels and even a support helicopter, though it’s not exactly clear what kind of support it will add. Needless to say, Ready or Not is a content-rich package across the board and will likely be a big seller on Xbox Series X and PS5.

Are you going to pick up Ready or Not on console?