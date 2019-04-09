Real-Life Battle Royale Being Planned by the Ultra Rich

An anonymous, wealthy individual who doubles as a fan of the battle royale genre is looking to create a real-life competition where only one person will be left standing at the end. Announced by a site called HushHush, the battle royale competition is planned to take place on a private island. The winner of the battle will be awarded a substantial prize, but the battle needs a designer to help organize it first. That designer is also being paid a hefty sum for their expertise, and applications are now open.

HushHush, a luxury marketplace for uber rich individuals who go there to buy everything from fine home decor to private islands and planes, announced that it was assisting an anonymous individual in their quest to set up a real battle royale competition. The stakes won’t be as high as those seen in movies like The Hunger Games since the event will consist of airsoft guns and “touch-sensitive body armor,” but the prize for the winner will still be worth the effort.

“We were approached by one of our customers, who was on the lookout for a private island, for help in setting up the championship,” an announcement on HushHush’s site explained. We will also be handling registrations for the event when the time comes. Contestants will be provided with Airsoft guns, ammo and touch-sensitive body armour for a three-day event. The ‘last person standing’ will win a £100,000 jackpot. As it is currently planned, the event is intended to last three days, with 12 hours of competition each day. Competitors will then camp for the night. Food, camping gear and all the necessary equipment will be provided.”

HushHush is looking for someone to help make the battle royale event a reality and is offering £1,500 a day to the right person for the roughly six-week project. If the event goes well, there’s a chance it could make a return next year.

“Battle royale games have become incredibly popular over the last few years ago and our customer is a huge fan who wants to make the game a reality in the safest way possible,” said Aaron Harpin, the founder of HushHush. “If the championship is a success this year, it’s something he wants to make an annual event moving forward, which is very exciting.”

No timeframe has been set for when this competition might take place, but we’ll likely know more as soon as this very rich individual finds the right game designer.

Thanks, PCGamesN.

