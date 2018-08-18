This Realistic Super Mario Cosplay Is a Little Too Real

Cosplay is all fun and games but sometimes cosplayers bring certain characters to life in ways that’s almost scary. No, we’re not talking about that disgusting mutated form from Resident Evil that we shared last week, we’re talking about an amazingly detailed Super Mario cosplay that has us wondering: Has science gone too far.

Also, it’s a slow news day.

The Super Mario cosplay in question is from Nintentoys over on DeviantArt. There’s an entire photoset of their very own Barry V cosplaying as both Mario and the recently murdered (not murdered?) Luigi:

But allow me to show you the original image that prompted the title chosen for this cosplay feature – because the fear in his eyes – I’m seeing it as fear – accurately depicts my feelings on a hyper-realistic version of the Italian plumber:

Regardless of personal perception, Barry’s got talent. You can see the rest of his work over on the Nintentoys DeviantArt gallery right here. As far as Mario’s brother is confirmed, if you were worried about our favourite green dude’s mortality following that epic Super Smash Bros. Ultimate reveal earlier this month – don’t be. Nintendo has officially declared Luigi alive and well, which of course has spawned numerous conspiracy theories.

As far as the game itself goes, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate releases on Dec. 7 for Nintendo Switch. For more about the game itself:

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is one of the biggest games Nintendo has ever released,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Between all the iconic fighters, stages and music, it’s the largest video game crossover ever produced – and nothing short of a Nintendo fan’s dream come true.”

Thoughts on the super-realistic Super Mario cosplay? Sound off with what you think about our big-nosed friend in the comment section below.

