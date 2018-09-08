Rebel Galaxy Outlaw’s Gameplay Unveiled In New Trailer

Last month, developer Double Damage Games announced Rebel Galaxy Outlaw, a follow-up to its space-western themed combat sim with adventure-game like designs and an in-depth trading system, Rebel Galaxy. However, at the time, fans had to settle with just an animated trailer with the announcement.

But fast-forward to this week, and the developer has now revealed the first-ever look at the game’s gameplay, which stars its intense space combat.

In addition to the game’s space combat, the trailer reveals the protagonist of the game, Juno Markev, and previews its roadhouse-like vibe. Further, it teases some of the game’s side activities — like pool, poker, and dice — as well as the abundant of sketchy characters you’ll meet along your journey.

And suffice to say, fans dig what has been shown so far:

Rebel Galaxy Outlaw is in development for PlayStation 4, PC, and Nintendo Switch, and is slated to release sometime next year, 2019. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official elevator pitch from Double Damage Games itself:

“Rebel Galaxy Outlaw is a prequel to 2015’s Rebel Galaxy, set 34 years prior in a series of star systems closer to old Earth. You’ll inhabit the role of Juno Markev, an outlaw and smuggler who went straight and settled down until events conspired to drag her back into the life. After an encounter in a shady watering hole goes bad, your ship is trashed, and you find yourself in debt to an old friend and casino owner who gives you a rustbucket and some words of advice. Packed with exciting combat, unique ships, and over twenty hours of great music, Rebel Galaxy Outlawdrops you into a retro future steeped in blue-collar Americana.